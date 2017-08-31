Police looking for missing Saanich woman

Police describe Charlie as an Aboriginal woman, who is 5 feet 3 inches tall, and weighs around 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Reports describe her wearing a pink hoodie, a shirt with a flower on the front and wearing black leggings.

Saanich Police are asking for public help in locating 30-year-old Justine Charlie reporting missing on August 23, when she walked away from the Seven Oaks Tertiary Mental Health Facility located in the 4500 block of Blenkinsop Road.

Police describe Charlie as an Aboriginal woman, who is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Reports describe her wearing a pink hoodie, a shirt with a flower on the front and wearing black leggings.

Charlie, who has gone missing several times before, has previously been located in the core of Victoria, the Rock Bay area and the Gorge Waterway.

If you see Charlie, or might know where she is please call Saanich Police at 250-475-4321. To remain anonymous information can also be reported through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).