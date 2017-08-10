Police raid clubhouse of Devils Army motorcycle gang

Police converged on the Campbell River property early Thursday morning, looking for clues in 2016 homicide.

A heavy police presence surrounded a residence near the corner of Peterson and Evergreen Thursday morning. The response included officers from the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit BC, the province’s anti-gang agency along with the RCMP Forensics unit. Watch campbellrivermirror.com for details when they become available

A heavy police presence surrounded a residence near the corner of Peterson and Evergreen Roads early Thursday morning, a location police say is known to be the clubhouse for the Devils Army motorcycle club.

Multiple agencies executed a search warrant in connection with the death of a Campbell River man in March 2016.

Investigators with the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) and Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) worked with numerous Vancouver Island RCMP and municipal police specialty units to look into the death of Dillon Brown.

RELATED: Suspicious death now ruled homicide

The 30-year-old MMA fighter from Greater Victoria was found dead inside his car near the bridge to Sayward, approximately 75 kilometres from Campbell River on March 12. Brown was last seen alive the previous day and officials had called his murder a “targeted” homicide.

RELATED: Violent man back behind bars

According to police, the Devils Army are a “1%” outlaw motorcycle club with five full-patch members and two strikers, and are known to be a support group for the Haney Hells Angles chapter.

“While the investigation thus far has led us to executing a search warrant this morning at the Devils Army Clubhouse, we still believe that there are people who have been reluctant to speak with us who know details about the murder of Dillon Brown,” said Staff Sergeant Lindsey Houghton, CFSEU-BC spokesperson.

“We want to speak with you and we urge you to do the right thing and contact us.”

Investigators are expected to be on site for several days as they continue to search the home and property for evidence linking the group to Brown’s death.