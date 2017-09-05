Police searching for Alberta man, believed to be in Victoria

The 49-year-old man is wanted on a second-degree murder charge in Edmonton

Gregory Christopher Tessman is believed to have travelled to the Victoria area last weekend. Photo courtesy of Edmonton Police

Victoria-area Police are looking for Gregory Christopher Tessman, the subject of a Canada-wide warrant.

It is believed Tessman travelled to Victoria last weekend, and may still be in the area, according to police.

Tessman, 49, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Montreal woman, Valerie Maurice whose body was found strangled in an Edmonton apartment Aug. 31.

The Edmonton Police Service has connected with the VicPD and the Camrose Police Service in Alberta where Tessman also has ties.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call the Edmonton Police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.