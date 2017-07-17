Police searching for missing Victoria youth

Jade Kozma was last seen in the Gorge Road area.

Victoria police are searching for missing youth, Jade Kozma.

The 18-year-old had long brown hair and brown eyes, and is roughly five feet, five inches tall, weighing about 110 lbs, and was last seen in the Gorge Road area. Kozma dyed her hair blue/black within the last few months and often wears it in a ponytail.

Kozma also has a cursive tattoo bearing the words “like daughter” on her right forearm and a small cross on the webbing between her left thumb and index finger.

Her family and caregivers are concerned for her well-being. Anyone who sees Kozma is asked to call 911 or 250-995-7654.

editor@vicnews.com

Most Read