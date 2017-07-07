Police seek man for alleged assault against woman

Micah McClure may be in the Colwood area and is wanted on outstanding warrants.

Detectives with the Victoria Police Department are seeking a man wanted for allegedly assaulting a woman.

Micah McClure, 38, is also wanted on outstanding warrants for uttering threats and assault.

Police believe he may be in the Colwood area and was last seen in a 2007 Ford F150 with B.C. plate KD6081.

McClure is described as:

Caucasian

Clean shaven

Shaved head

Blue eyes

He has a medium build and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

Anyone that sees Micah McClure is asked to call 911. If you know where he may be, police ask that you call 250-995-7654