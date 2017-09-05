Mohammed Aziz, shown here on a security camera footage, is believed to have walked away Saturday morning from Royal Jubilee Hospital, where he was a patient. Courtesy VicPD

Police seek man missing from Victoria hospital

Mohammed Aziz, 83, was reported missing on Saturday from Royal Jubilee Hospital.

Victoria Police are still searching for leads in the disappearance of a senior citizen.

Mohamed Aziz was last seen at the Royal Jubilee Hospital. He was reported as missing on Saturday morning.

The 83-year-old Middle Eastern man is described as standing 5’6 and weighing 160 pounds, with balding hair and bushy eyebrows. It has now been determined that he was last wearing a dark grey jacket, black pants, blue socks and a cream coloured Tilley hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 250-995-7654.

