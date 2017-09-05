Police seek man missing from Victoria hospital

Victoria Police are still searching for leads in the disappearance of a senior citizen.
Mohamed Aziz was last seen at the Royal Jubilee Hospital. He was reported as missing on Saturday morning.
The 83-year-old Middle Eastern man is described as standing 5’6 and weighing 160 pounds, with balding hair and bushy eyebrows. It has now been determined that he was last wearing a dark grey jacket, black pants, blue socks and a cream coloured Tilley hat.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 250-995-7654.