Police seek man missing from Victoria hospital

Mohammed Aziz, 83, was reported missing on Saturday from Royal Jubilee Hospital.

Mohammed Aziz, shown here on a security camera footage, is believed to have walked away Saturday morning from Royal Jubilee Hospital, where he was a patient. Courtesy VicPD

Victoria Police are still searching for leads in the disappearance of a senior citizen.

Mohamed Aziz was last seen at the Royal Jubilee Hospital. He was reported as missing on Saturday morning.

The 83-year-old Middle Eastern man is described as standing 5’6 and weighing 160 pounds, with balding hair and bushy eyebrows. It has now been determined that he was last wearing a dark grey jacket, black pants, blue socks and a cream coloured Tilley hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 250-995-7654.

