Police seek missing teenage girl from Victoria

Arianna McKenzie, 14, was last seen Oct. 1 and may be trying to make her way to Vancouver.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenage girl.

Arianna McKenzie was last seen Oct. 1 and reported missing the following day.

The 14-year-old is described as:

Caucasian female

Standing 5’0 tall

Weighing around 100 lbs

Brown hair

Hazel eyes

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white writing, a mid-length green army coat, black leggings and white runners.

Police believe she may be attempting to make her way to Vancouver.

Anyone with information is asked to call 250-995-7654 or call 911 if you see her.