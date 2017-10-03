Police seek missing teenage girl from Victoria

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenage girl.
Arianna McKenzie was last seen Oct. 1 and reported missing the following day.
The 14-year-old is described as:
- Caucasian female
- Standing 5’0 tall
- Weighing around 100 lbs
- Brown hair
- Hazel eyes
She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white writing, a mid-length green army coat, black leggings and white runners.
Police believe she may be attempting to make her way to Vancouver.
Anyone with information is asked to call 250-995-7654 or call 911 if you see her.