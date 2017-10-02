Police seek owner of cash turned in Saturday in Oak Bay

Oak Bay Police seek the owner of a sum of money turned in over the weekend.

Did u or someone u know, lose some cash near the Oak Bay library? If so, pls call us and describe the circumstances, amount, etc. — Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) September 30, 2017

On Sept. 30 the Oak Bay police were called about a large amount of money found near the Oak Bay branch of the Greater Victoria Regional Library.

“We have reason to believe the person was dropping off library books and inadvertently lost their money,” said Oak Bay Police Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties. “While I can’t provide specifics I can tell you that the amount is less than $1,000. We appreciate the staff at the library calling us and turning this money in and we hope the owner will contact us soon.”

To claim the money, contact Oak Bay Police Department at 250-592-2424 with details.

@OakBayNews

cvanreeuwyk@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.