Police seek identity of suspects in random assault

VicPD asking the public for help identifying two men

Still image of the YouTube video posted by VicPD of suspects in alleged assault at View and Douglas Streets on Aug. 21.

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying two suspects after two men were allegedly assaulted at the corner of View and Douglas Streets last week.

The victims were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after they were attacked around 11:00 p.m, Aug. 21. Police suspect the attack was random.

Do you know these men? They are suspects in a serious assault. More info and to see the video visit: https://t.co/e68Pd8en8B #yyj pic.twitter.com/vk15jQiwYb — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) August 29, 2017

VicPD posted a YouTube video asking the public for more information on the suspects.

The two suspects are described as follows:

– A white male in his mid- to late-20s, tall, strong build, short brown hair, clean shaven, wearing a blue t-shirt, with white jeans. The male had a dark duffel bag slung over his left shoulder and holding a white plastic bag in his hand.

– A white male in his mid- to late-20s, average height, average to heavy build, very short dark hair, clean shaven, wearing a grey baseball hat, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654, or 1-800-222-8477 to leave an anonymous tip.