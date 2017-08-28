Police tracking movements of deceased woman found on Victoria schoolyard

Police continue to look for leads to track the movements of Euarchol “Ella” or “Eura” Wanichpan in the days before her body was found on the grounds of S. J. Willis Educational Centre.

The 25-year-old woman had been reported missing to Saanich police on July 31. Police confirmed Friday that Wanichpan’s body was the one discovered in the late afternoon on Aug. 22.

Police originally reported a “sudden death” on the grounds. Through the course of last week, Victoria’s Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU), Vic PD major crime detectives, the forensic and crowd management unit search teams were all on the scene, conducting thorough grid searches, cutting back brush, and digging and sifting through dirt on the north-west side of the school grounds.

“We are continuing an exhaustive search for any evidence around the school grounds in relation to the recovery. This includes the search of nearby soil and areas partially concealed by the growth of brush and vegetation,” said Cpl. Tammy Douglas with the RCMP’s Island District, about the nature of the days-long search.

“Investigators are taking a methodical approach during their examination to ensure a thorough search is completed. This will continue until complete.”

Wanichpan’s disappearance last month was considered suspicious. Police are looking for the public’s help determining her movements between the time she went missing and the finding of her remains. She was last seen the night of July 30 by a friend in the Lansdowne area of Saanich.

If you have any information, please call the VIIMCU information line at 250-380-6211, or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS. (8477).

– with files from Travis Paterson

