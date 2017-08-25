The train trestle that spans Rogers Creek in Port Alberni was built in 1911 and is often used by pedestrians as a shortcut between Roger Street and Johnston Road. The trestle is still used as part of the Alberni Pacific Railway for a tourist train. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

Port Alberni man dies after falling off train trestle

RCMP say death does not appear suspicious

  • Fri Aug 25th, 2017 9:04am
  • News

On Wednesday, Aug. 23 a 61-year-old Port Alberni man died after falling off a train trestle in Roger Creek Park.

At 8:47 p.m., Port Alberni RCMP received a report that a man had fallen off a train trestle in the park.

Three adolescents had been walking along the trestle when they found a backpack on the tracks. While looking around for its owner, they spotted the man lying motionless below them on the creek bed. Police and ambulance were called and attended the scene.

Unfortunately, the man had already succumbed to his injuries, as he most likely died instantly upon landing on the rocks.

At this time, the death does not appear suspicious. The Port Alberni RCMP General Investigations Section and the BC Coroner Service continue to investigate the man’s death.

