Positive chalk messages scrawled on Sidney sidewalks

Messages, generally positive, have been chalked along Beacon Avenue this week. They appear to relate to the businesses near where they are scrawled, but the dwntown business association says it’s not one of their marketing projects. (Steven Heywood/News staff)

A collection of chalk messages have been showing up on Sidney’s Beacon Avenue sidewalks in recent days and for local officials, their origin is a mystery.

It appears light-hearted graffiti types have been using chalk to scrawl messages of hope on the brick sidewalks and many of the messages appear to relate to the businesses near where they have been drawn.

There’s even a large chalk-coloured flower at one corner of the main street.

Tim Tanton, the Town of Sidney’s Director of Engineering Park and Works, says the chalk messages are a mystery to them.

Donna Petrie, Executive Director of the Sidney Business Improvement Area Society (SBIA), said she doesn’t know where the drawings are coming from either.

The SBIA has talked about using chalk in some way direct potential shoppers to businesses along side streets to Beacon Avenue, but Petrie said they haven’t done anything like it yet.

So, for now, the chalk drawings and messages along the main drag are a mystery.