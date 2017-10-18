Man uninjured after power line traps him in dump truck

Incident happened in the 600-block of Taylor Way in the District of Highlands

B.C. Hydro repaired a down power line in the 600-block of Taylor Way after the line fell on a dump truck and trapped the driver inside. (Jessica Fedigan/News Gazette staff)

Emergency crews responded to the 600-block of Taylor Way in the Highlands on Oct. 18 after power lines came down on a dump truck.

Highlands Fire Chief Dean Ford said the man was uninjured in the incident and the dump truck had struck the power line causing it to come down.

The man was briefly stuck inside the truck until B.C. Hydro could respond. Once hydro arrived, the man was out within 10 minutes. Hydro crews stayed on scene to repair the power line.

