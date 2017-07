As of Monday morning, the BC Widlfire Service estimates the Princeton fire at 2,000 hectares

A photo of the start of the Princeton fire on Friday.

As per the BC Wildfire Service, the Princeton wildfire is now estimated at 2,000 hectares, as of Monday morning.

A provincial Incident Management Team assumed responsibility for the wildfire on Sunday.

There are 61 fighters on scene this morning supported by seven helicopters, heavy equipment and related personal.

An extended evacuation order was put in to effect Sunday evening, affecting more than 300 homes.

The Smoky Skies Advisory also remains in effect today.

