Proportional representation town hall planned for Victoria on Sept. 18

Premier John Horgan's NDP government has committed to holding a B.C. refrendum on proportional representation in fall 2018. The topic will be up for discussion at a town hall meeting next week at Victoria city hall.

The conversation about the fall 2018 proportional representation referendum in B.C. will continue in Victoria on Sept. 18 with a town hall meeting at Victoria city hall.

Guest speakers include MLAs Leonard Krog (NDP), Sonia Fursteneau (BC Green) and Andrew Wilkinson (BC Liberal), along with Terry Dance-Bennink of Fair Vote Canada-BC and Bernard von Schulmann who worked on the Yes Campaign in 2005 and 2009.

The forum, hosted by CBC’s Gregor Craigie and staged by Fair Vote Canada’s Victoria chapter, happens from 6:30 to 9 p.m. and is aimed at anyone of voting age, from teens to seniors.

