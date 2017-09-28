Protest hits office of Saanich MLA Lana Popham

Some 30 people protested against fish farms in solidarity of First Nations

The constituency office of Saanich South MLA Lana Popham turned into an impromptu protest camp against fish farms Thursday.

Up 30 people, many of them in their 20s, occupied Popham’s office in solidarity of the ‘Namgis First Nation. Several members have been occupying the docks at Marine Harvest’s Swanson Island salmon farm near Alert Bay since Aug. 25, 2017. Occupiers have said that they will not leave until the operator has removed the farm from their traditional territory.

Popham, who is responsible for fish farm as minister of agriculture, was not at her office during the protest, which organizers said would last for three hours, starting from 11:30 to 2:30 p.m. Popham later promised through a constituency office staff that she would take to them.

This promise however did not appear to satisfy them as many, if not all, said they would stay beyond 2:30 p.m.

Critics say commercial fish farms growing Atlantic Salmon threaten local populations of Pacific Salmon, an historical food source for First Nations.

Thursday’s protest also framed the future fate of fish farms as a litmus test for the provincial government as protesters passed out flyers that quoted promises by prominent cabinet members including Premier John Horgan himself to contain, if not phase out fish farms.

“Listen Lana Popham, it is time for you to stop them,” they chanted at one stage in voicing their protest against the practice of fish farming.

Waving placards of various kind inside, the youthful protesters also tried to generate attention by hanging several banners outside of Popham’s office near the intersection of Quadra Street and McKenzie Avenue.

But perhaps the most effective reaching an audience was through social media, with protesters sharing pictures and videos.

Popham did not return a request for comment by deadline.