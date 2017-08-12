Province to begin work on Admirals Road in Esquimalt

A section of the road near the Songhees Wellness Centre will be improved to include sidewalks and traffic lights.

Work is set to begin on safety upgrades to Admirals Road in Esquimalt.

The construction will take place between Hallowell Road and Maple Bank Road, which the Province says will improve safety and access for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists near the Songhees Wellness Centre.

Improvements will include widening the road for a new sidewalk, curb and gutter, and upgrades to the current stormwater drainage system. The intersections of Maple Bank, Hallowell and See’Nu’Pin will also be improved with an enhanced turn lane at See’Nu’Pin Road and construction of a new southbound left-turn lane. New traffic lights will be installed at Maple Bank Road as well.

“I look forward to seeing this project get underway as it will benefit residents and others who use this important community connection with safer intersections and more room for pedestrians and cyclists as well,” said Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Claire Trevena.

The project — expected to cost $3.45 million — is slated for completion by the end of this year.

Officials hope to ensure traffic delays are minimal during construction, particularly during peak periods. One lane will be kept open to traffic in each direction between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Outside of these hours, drivers can expect single-lane alternating traffic at certain times.

Work may also take place overnight.

