Punched man badly injured in Victoria’s downtown

Paramedics work on an injured man who was allegedly punched after asking another man for a cigarette at the corner of Broughton and Douglas streets on Saturday night. Lauren Boothby/Victoria News

20-year-old man said to have been punched after asking for a cigarette

A 20-year-old man is said to be in serious condition in hospital after being punched Saturday night downtown, apparently after asking someone for a cigarette.

VicPD are still piecing together what happened at the corner of Douglas and Broughton streets around 10:30 p.m. that led to the assault which ended with one man taken away by paramedics. No announcement of arrests or recommended charges has yet been released.

A crowd gathered at the busy intersection as ambulance crews treated the man. Police interviewed witnesses, who told the News they saw one man throw a punch. The injured man’s mother and sister were also on the scene as he was loaded into an ambulance and taken to hospital.

More details are expected this afternoon.

editor@vicnews.com