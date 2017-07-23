Raging fire in VW van causes excitement on Wark Street in Victoria

This Volkswagen van was destroyed by fire Saturday, while a vehicle next to it was also damaged by the flames bursting out the sides of the van. Details are still coming in but apparently no one was badly hurt in the blaze. Photo by Edd Macdonald

Victoria Fire Department raced to put out a raging fire in a Volkswagen van in the 2300-block ofWark Street in Victoria on Saturday.

Details are still coming in about how the fire started, but the inferno was caught on video by local resident Edd McDonald and posted to Facebook. The van was in the middle of the street at the time and the flames damaged an SUV parked next to it on the street.

Witnesses say the occupants of the van got out as the vehicle began filling with smoke. Someone tried to use a fire extinguisher to put out the fire, but the fire was already too involved for it to have much effect. Fire crews arrived from the nearby Bay Street hall and eventually extinguished the flames, but the inside of the van had already been destroyed.

