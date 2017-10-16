Rainfall warning in effect for much of Vancouver Island

Expect heavy rains this week with up to 100mm falling in some areas of the north and western coasts.

Hope you enjoyed Sunday’s sunshine as the weather is about to change on Vancouver Island.

Rain will begin to fall later today across much of the island as a frontal system over central B.C. slowly moves southward, bringing significant rainfall to the south coast.

This rain will taper off sometime Tuesday, but not before roughly 100mm falls on the north and western coasts of Vancouver Island, where a rainfall warning is now in effect.

B.C.'s South Coast & LML were mostly spared from the rain this weekend, but a mid-week system looks to bring up to 100 mm of rain to some. pic.twitter.com/JssgP2mE0N — Daksha Rangan (@DakshaRangan) October 16, 2017

A second storm system is expected to arrive early Wednesday, bringing another round of wind and heavy rain. Residents should ensure gutters and storm drains are free of debris as falling leaves can contribute to cause localized flooding.

Heavy downpours can also cause flash floods as water pools on the roads. Motorists should use extra caution as October also brings darker skies during the morning and evening commutes.

RELATED: Rain and darkness can be a deadly combination

The current seven-day forecast from Environment Canada predicts the rain to continue through till next week.

With all this rain you may be wondering if snow fall can be expected at higher elevations, but none is expected through Thursday.