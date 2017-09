This four-month-old redbone coonhound, named Red, was stolen from outside Tillicum Centre Sept. 22. (photo submitted)

Saanich Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a rare stolen dog.

Police report a four-month-old redbone coonhound was stolen from his owner’s vehicle at Tillicum Centre mall on Friday.

The owner left the dog, named Red, in the vehicle for a short time just before noon, and discovered him missing upon his return.

Anyone with information on the dog is asked to contact Saanich Police at 250-475-4321.