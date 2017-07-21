RCMP investigating another rash of thefts in Sidney, North Saanich

Some people still not remembering to lock their vehicle doors

Following numerous reports of people having personal items stolen from vehicles this week, the Sidney North Saanich RCMP are reminding people to lock them up.

In a statement issued by the local RCMP, they “encourage members of the public to help safeguard themselves against crimes like this.” Constable Dan Ferguson stated people need to lock their vehicles and not leave valuable inside — or at least not clearly visible — in an unoccupied vehicle.

Police have been reminding area residents of this practice for months, as there have been this year, various rashes of thefts from vehicles in the Sidney and North Saanich areas.

The biggest deterrent to such crimes, say police, is to lock the doors of your vehicle. Creating an opportunity for a robber to take advantage of, is a sure fire way of inviting trouble.

— with files from the Sidney North Saanich RCMP