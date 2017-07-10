RCMP Musical Ride to make stops in Victoria

They will be performing August 26 and 27 at Topaz Park and on the grounds of Royal Roads University.

The RCMP Musical Ride is once again making its way across Canada this summer and stopping in more than a dozen communities, including two shows in Greater Victoria.

The popular equestrian show is celebrating Canada 150 during their cross-Canada tour with 32 riders and their horses performing at Topaz Park and on the grounds of Royal Roads University August 26 and 27.

RCMP Musical Ride is coming to Victoria and Colwood August 26 and 27! — Vic Military Music (@VMilitaryMusicF) May 30, 2017

Both shows are free of charge to the public to witness these choreographed drills that demand the utmost control, timing and coordination — all the while helping to raise money for local charities and non-profit organizations.

The Musical Ride has played an important role in the heritage and tradition of Canada’s federal police force since 1873 as riders take on the role of ambassadors promoting the goodwill of the RCMP throughout the country and all over the world.

First beginning as the North-West Mounted Police, this group relied on skilled riders to carry out police duties in the sparsely populated Praries. To break the monotony of endless riding drills, members would compete against themselves and each other by performing tricks on horseback.

These exercises were put on display to the public in 1876 at Fort Macleod, Alta and is believed to be the first public performance of what would evolve into the RCMP Musical Ride.

During the Vancouver Island performances, the Victoria Military Music Festival Society will be providing support at both event locations. Organizers also encourage the public to dress up in red and white in recognition of Canada 150.

Parking is limited at both venues so consider taking public transit.

