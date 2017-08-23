RCMP probe suspicious death in Metchosin

A body was discovered in the Mallock Road area of Metchosin on Wednesday. (Black Press file photo)

Rick Stiebel/News Gazette staff

West Shore RCMP are investigating a suspicious death after a body was discovered in the Mallock Road area of Metchosin on Wednesday.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit, as well as investigators and general duty members from the West Shore RCMP have been on the scene since shortly after noon after they were led to the body of a deceased man.

Although the investigation is in its early stages, foul play is suspected and police are not sharing any further information at this time, West Shore RCMP Const. Alex Berube said in a media release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or online at victoriacrimestoppers.ca.

