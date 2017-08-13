RCMP searching for suspect in armed robbery of Sidney pizza shop

The man obtained a small amount of cash before fleeing on foot Saturday night.

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP are searching for a man in connection with an armed robbery of a pizza shop in Sidney Saturday night.

Just before 1 a.m., a male entered the business, went behind the counter and enticed the employee to empty the till, using what appeared to be a handgun. The man obtained a small amount of cash before fleeing on foot.

Officers and a police services dog were brought in to search the vicinity, but were unable to find the suspect.

He is described as Caucasian, with blonde hair and blonde eyebrows in his late 20s to early 30s, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved hoodie, green camouflage pants, dark shoes, a balaclava and gloves.

Anyone who may have seen the individual in the area is asked to contact the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP at 250-656-3931 or Crime Stoppers.

