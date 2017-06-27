Realstar agrees to grandfather rents for 20 per cent of Christie Point residents

Approximately 200 community members are in attendance at the public hearing for the Christie Point rezoning application.

Taking place at the Songhees Wellness Centre, there’s a long line of community members waiting to have their say.

The redevelopment proposal from Toronto-based Realstar has been met with mixed reviews, with most speaking against the project.

The meeting opened with both View Royal staff and representatives from Realstar making presentations.

Among some of the changes made to the proposal since the June 13 View Royal council meeting was the agreement to grandfather rent controlled units for tenants that have lived in the development for 10 or more years.

That translates to roughly 20 per cent of current residents or 33 units. If a resident in one of those units does not return to the development their unit will be offered to another resident.

Council will not be making a decision on the project at the conclusion of the public hearing. The proposal is expected to be included in the agenda for the July 4 council meeting.

