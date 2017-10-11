Remaining Hillside Sears store likely to close

The clock is ticking on the last remaining Sears location in in Greater Victoria as the struggling department store chain has sought permission to close all remaining stores and sell the assets.

Sears Canada already closed the doors on its Tolmie location – one of eight taken over by Leon’s Furniture – earlier this year, following the announcement it would close 59 of the 118 locations. Now the remaining locations will likely close too.

On Tuesday, Sears Canada announced it will apply to the Ontario Superior Court of Justice for approval to liquidate all of its remaining stores and assets in a hearing on Friday (Oct. 13).

It will result in the loss of about 110 positions at the Hillside location, many of them part-time roles. One Hillside Sears employee did not want to talk to the Saanich News but did confirm any liquidation sales will commence as of Oct. 19, which Sears Canada confirmed in its Tuesday press release.

“We don’t know anything [about our jobs] yet,” the employee said.

Pending court approval, stores could remain open 10 to 14 weeks, though the employee of the subcontractor that runs a garden centre on site at Hillside said they’ll be removing their assets as soon as possible.

“These are our assets, we’re not waiting to see what happens to them.”

The initial announcement came in June, when Sears announced it would close more than half of its store locations in the midst of court protection and restructuring. The chain has reported a loss in four-fifths of its value over the past year.

It’s been an even tougher go for Sears Canada employees as the chain not only announced it would close 59 of its 118 stores, with the Hillside location among those surviving, but also, it later reported it will likely fail to provide severance packages for the 2,900 employees laid off.

– With files from Katya Slepian and Ashley Wadhwani