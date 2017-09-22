Road rage incident caught on camera in North Vancouver

A 40-year-old man is facing charges after someone broke the windshield of another driver’s car

A 40-year-old man is facing charges after a road rage incident in North Vancouver.

The confrontation – caught and camera and posted to YouTube Tuesday – involved a woman and man in a silver car in the left-turn lane of Main St. at Mountain Highway, and another man in an adjacent lane driving a black Mitsubishi.

The clip shows all three people getting out of their vehicles and yelling at each other. The woman from the silver car is seen slamming the door of the Mitsubishi.

That’s when the lone male driver approaches the silver car and rips the rear windshield wiper off, breaking the windshield.

The woman is then seen throwing objects at the man. Near the end of the clip, as the light turns green, the man is seen lunging towards the woman.

“The whole incident is a concern to police,” RCMP Cpl. Richard De Jong said. Mounties received dozens of calls from witnesses.

De Jong said the conflict did come to an end, after another motorist told them to move on.

“That helped get things going.”

The lone male driver could face charges of mischief and assault.

