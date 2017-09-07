Road rage incident leads to arrest, injuries

A road rage incident may lead to criminal charges after an alleged assault on the 900-block of Yates Street Wednesday morning around 11 a.m.
A 56-year-old man was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while a 59-year-old man was taken into custody.
“It appears that the altercation was a result of one man asking another to move his vehicle as it was blocking a driveway,” said Const. Matt Rutherford in an email.
Police are recommending charges, and the man was released on promise to appear in court.
More to come.