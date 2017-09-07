Road rage incident leads to arrest, injuries

Victoria Police are recommending charges after a road rage incident escalated Wednesday morning. (Dawn Gibson/Victoria News) Don Denton/Victoria News April 28, 2017 - File photo for stock usage of a Victoria Police officer on his motorcyle with lights flashing. Image was from offcer leading a march downtown to the Legislature.

A road rage incident may lead to criminal charges after an alleged assault on the 900-block of Yates Street Wednesday morning around 11 a.m.

A 56-year-old man was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while a 59-year-old man was taken into custody.

“It appears that the altercation was a result of one man asking another to move his vehicle as it was blocking a driveway,” said Const. Matt Rutherford in an email.

Police are recommending charges, and the man was released on promise to appear in court.

More to come.

lauren.boothby@vicnews.com