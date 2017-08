The intersection of Ash Road and Cordova Bay Road near Mount Douglas Park is closed due to downed power lines. Google Maps

Downed power lines forced the closure of the roadway through Mount Douglas Park shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday.

Staff Sgt. Chris Horsley of the Saanich Police says the closure affects the intersection of Ash Road and Cordova Bay Road.

“This has resulted in traffic northbound on Shelbourne being forced to divert as access through the park is closed,” he said.

Saanich Fire, BC Hydro, and Island Traffic Group are on scene. Saanich Police will update once the road is reopened.