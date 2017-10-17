Roughly 7,000 without power in Greater Victoria

Last night’s wind and rain storm have left thousands without power Tuesday morning.

Thousands of BC Hydro customers are without power this morning after a storm blew across southern Vancouver Island Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

The biggest outage areas are in Saanich and Victoria where more than 7,000 people are in the dark.

One of the biggest pockets is south of Cumberland Road, west of Queensbury Avenue, east of Saanich Rd and north of Finlayson Street, where 2,360 customers are in the dark.

Other large pockets affecting close to 2,000 customers are throughout the Oak Bay area — including UVIC — and Shelbourne Street corridor north of McKenzie.

Many of these areas have had their power shut off since 9:30 a.m.

Outage in #OakBay, #Saanich area affecting 975 customers. Crews will head to the area & share updates here: https://t.co/Ukc2VbJfFI pic.twitter.com/uwsbx9Ccpi — BC Hydro (@bchydro) October 17, 2017

