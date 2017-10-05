Saanich approves condominium project with dedicated rental units

Council Tuesday approved in principle a five-storey condominium development in the 4000-block of Shelbourne Street near Feltham Road following a public hearing.

Despite concerns about height and other issues, council Tuesday approved in a principle a five-story condominium development on Shelbourne Street following a public hearing.

The development includes 68 units and further densifies the area north of University Heights, after council approved requests for height and setback variances. Several speakers during the public hearing however expressed the fear that the development would change the character of their neighbourhood away from single-residential towards multi-residential. Speakers also feared that the development would violate their privacy and shade their properties.

While Coun. Colin Plant acknowledged their concerns, he said the development is a sign of things to come.

Concerns from residents about the changing character of the Shelbourne Valley should have found a voice when council formulated the Shelbourne Valley Action Plan, not after it, he said.

While Plant expressed sympathy with neighbourhood concerns about the height of the proposed development, council has to focus on the “greater good” rather than exclusively on residents living in the area. “I struggle with this, I really do,” he said. “If this were my home, I would probably feel like you do,” he said. “But the decision I am making is for the general municipality,” he said.

Brice agreed. “This is what densification looks like,” she said. While she acknowledged concerns, the project will add up being an “attractive addition” to the neighbourhood.

The development also includes 10 dedicated rental units for a minimum of 20 years. While not affordable housing per se, they add much needed housing stock to the area, said Coun. Dean Murdock, who echoed calls to formalize affordable housing units in future housing projects.

Coun. Vicki Sanders however agreed with many of the concerns heard during the public hearing and opposed the rezoning. The project is subject to a long list of covenants concerning municipal infrastructure and council withheld final approval of the rezoning request and development permit pending payment of $1,000 to replace two Garry Oak trees in a nearby park.

Updates to follow.