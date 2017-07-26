Saanich asked to track derelict homes

This abandoned house at 982 Tattersall Drive has inspired a Saanich man to call for a registry of abandoned and derelict homes.

982 Tattersall Drive could be so much more.

Its large backyard could host friends enjoying backyard barbecue or gaggles of children celebrating a birthday. Its location near Uptown Shopping Centre and Saanich Plaza makes it an ideal location for individuals, who want to curb their car use. Swan Lake Nature Centre and the Lochside Regional Trail are mere minutes away. The neighbourhood around the home appears clean, even rich in character.

But for the last three years, 982 Tattersall Drive has been an increasingly dilapidated collage of crumbling facades, boarded up windows framed by greyish walls, and over-grown weeds, housing nothing more than packs of rats and deer. In a region craving housing, it is a waste, an affront.

It is also Ian Gillespie’s neighbouring property and he would like nothing more than to see the house demolished.

In late May, it looked as if he might get his wish, when a man began to tear down part of the house. But the work soon stopped, leaving behind a protruding pile of wood and corrugated roofing sheets.

Over the last three years, he has aired his concerns to the Saanich Fire Department, Saanich Police, as well as Saanich’s bylaw enforcement and chief administrative officer. On Monday though, he spoke directly to council during its monthly open forum.

“Clearly, any of you would be very concerned about living next to a property in this condition,” he said. “Our concern has been particularly great during the hot and dry summer months where overgrown vegetation creates a ‘tinder box,’” he said. “Even a promptly reported fire would likely destroy our home and, or damage it beyond repair, and risk others nearby.”

Gillespie and his family have been living next to 982 Tattersall Drive for almost two decades and its current state clearly marks a blight on the neighbourhood as well as Saanich.

The District, he said, should develop a registry of derelict and abandoned houses. Such a registry would include among other information contact addresses for property owners, dates of last known occupancy, and any specific hazards associated with those properties, he said. The registry would be accessible to various municipal officers, who in turn could initiate a registry entry, likely in response to a complaint or because of routine investigations. “Such an initiative would be entirely administrative and not require any bylaw change,” he said.

Mayor Richard Atwell responded to Gillespie that he would look into the matter.

Twenty-four hours after his appearance before council Gillespie stands in his own backyard and points to various features of 982 Tattersall Drive.

His words reveal a deep familiarity that sometimes drift into frustration.

“There is no way a house should be in this condition for so long,” he said.