Saanich council signals support for boat clean up

While volunteers cleaned up some 14 derelict boats stranded on the Oak Bay side of Cadboro Bay as part of a private effort to remove the boats in May, the boats themselves remain. Saanich Monday signalled its support for a group applying for federal funding to help finish the job.

Saanich Monday sent a signal of support to a local group committed to hauling derelict and abandoned boats off local beaches.

Council voted unanimously in favouring of sending a letter of support to the Dead Boat Society in its bid to secure federal funding through federal programs announced in May.

The group, which includes the Community Association of Oak Bay, Cadboro Bay Residents Association, Royal Victoria Yacht Club, Veins of Life Watershed Society, Oak Bay, Saanich, C-Tow and Ralmax, plans to apply for newly announced funding to finish cleaning the shores of Cadboro Bay, where more than a dozen derelict boats of various types litter the Oak Bay side of the beach.

The group — which is still securing full society status — formed itself after efforts to remove more than a dozen boats from the Oak Bay side of Cadboro Beach stalled in May because of funding issues that caused some tension between the organizers of the cleanup and the Capital Regional District, tension which has since been resolved.

Coun. Fred Haynes said the issue of derelict and abandoned boats on local beaches has been a “consistent, on-going problem” in Saanich as well as other parts of the Greater Victoria region. Council approved sending a letter after Haynes had filed a notice of motion last month.

Several councillors endorsed the thrust. Coun. Susan Brice said she “totally supports” asking the federal government for funding. Coun. Leif Wergeland said he would also like to see the provincial government get involved. “It is a long term problem and it has been to addressed in a much stronger way,” he said.

But if council’s support was unanimous, some members also sounded cautionary notes. Mayor Richard Atwell said many practical issues around the issue would likely be resolved at a later date. Coun. Vicki Sanders also pointed out that the Dead Boat Society was still in the process of forming as a society. Coun. Judy Brownoff also stressed that Saanich reserves the right to apply for the same funding that the society is pursuing.

Council made the decision after hearing from Eric Dahli of the Cadboro Bay Residents Association and Rob Wickson of the Gorge Tillicum Community Association.

Dahli said the group’s application for federal funding is one part of a “three-pronged approach” to secure funding. The group has renewed efforts to work with Oak Bay-Gordon Head MLA Andrew Weaver, he said.

“There’s some thought with Mr. Weaver’s new position, there is some action there,” he said. Leader of the B.C. Green Party, Weaver has played an instrumental role in the emergence of the New Democratic minority under John Horgan.

The group has also launched an effort to crowd-raise the necessary funding. Dahli said last month the group is still setting up its fundraising portal, but “cautiously optimistic” about meeting its goal of $20,000.

Timing is crucial, he said. If the group does not secure funding by the fall, past clean-up efforts will have gone wasted, said Dahli, who fears that winter storms will once fill the abandoned boats with sand.

While Dahli acknowledged that the group’s primary goal is to clean up Cadboro Bay, he said the group will pursue comparable projects across the region.

Wickson agreed with the need for the action. Nobody would tolerate abandoned cars, yet boats continue to litter local beaches, he said.

“Get on with the job,” he said.