Saanich emergency command centre sent to Clinton

With Clinton evacuated and all eyes on the raging wildfires in the area, Saanich has sent its joint Police and Fire mobile emergency command centre to assist in the wildfire fight.

The command centre arrived Monday with Saanich Fire Command Officer Mitch Williams and Saanich Police Staff Sgt. Darryl Harris.

Joint Saanich Fire and @SaanichPolice Command Vehicle has arrived to support #BCWildfire efforts near #CacheCreekBC pic.twitter.com/NvBCjkqA1c — Saanich Fire (@SaanichFire) July 31, 2017

“The regional coordination will come out of there,” said Saanich Fire’s Deputy Chief Dan Wood. “Right now there’s a small fire hall they’re working out of but from what we understand it’s just not capable.”

On Monday Saanich also sent its fourth rotation of firefighters to assist in the state of emergency.

The foursome of Capt. Rob Paton, Mark Visscher, Troy Schaddelee, Jared Barker and went straight to Clinton where they will protect the Chasm mill and perform ember patrols in the area.

