VIDEO: Saanich farmers’ market looks forward to next year

Doug Eng of Glanford Greenhouses shows off some of his product during Sunday Saanich Farmers’ Market. Wolf Depner / News Staff

UPDATED:

The first year of Saanich Sunday Farmers’ Market is in the books, now it is time to focus on next year.

Perhaps the most significant item on the agenda of co-founders Marsha Henderson and Shawn Newby is the search for a sponsor.

Henderson and Newby said two organizations approached them on the final Sunday of the farmers’ market. A total of three organizations, all with strong ties to the community, have so far expressed interest in sponsoring the market, which operates out of lacrosse box in Braefoot Park. Both Henderson and Newby however are hoping for more to come forward.

The market was open for business each Sunday between July 2 and August 27. The first edition drew a massive crowd that included Mayor Atwell. While organizers had no way of tracking how many visitors each of the nine markets attracted on average, they drew a consistent crowd with some seasonal dips, said Henderson.

“That was one of the interesting features, that the crowds were quite steady,” she said.

Overall, Henderson and Newby described the farmers’ market as successful. “Though others have tried, this is the first successful attempt at bringing such a market to Saanich,” said Henderson.

Initial planning for the project began two years, picking up steam last year “We hope to have a market up and running for next summer, to start small in July and August only, and grow it organically,” said Newby in August of 2016.

Council eventually granted the farmers’ market a temporary use permit for three years that is renewable one more time.

Ultimately, the project picked up pace faster than what organizers had expected. “I was surprised, that although Marsha and I had only a few months to finalize details after getting our permit, we had so many vendors quickly sign up to be part of the first season,” Newby said.

Henderson said she and Newby had hoped for 25 vendors. “Our list is currently at 72, and we had about 35 vendors per market.”

Henderson also praised the level of support from various community groups. “A high level of co-operation and community engagement is what moved this idea forward, and should encourage others with good ideas,” said Henderson.

Newby agreed. “We couldn’t have done it without the support of the Braefoot Community Association, Quadra Cedar Hill Community Association, Royal Oak Community Association, Saanich Staff and Council and everyone else that worked and volunteered to make this happen,” he said.

The market did not have it bumps along the way. “We’ve noticed August was slower than July, apparently not uncommon for summer markets,” said Newby. “We want July visitors to know we’ve greatly improved the parking flow.”

Visitors for next years can also expect more farmers and food producers to show off their wares as both Henderson and Newby expect the market to grow over the coming years.

“We’ll be back; thank you, Saanich!” said Henderson.