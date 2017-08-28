Saanich fire forces four to flee rental home

The cause of a Monday morning fire that forced four Saanich residents to flee their rental home on Crease Avenue remains under investigation.

Saanich Deputy Fire Chief Dan Wood said early Monday morning investigators are still determining the cause of the fire in the 100-block of Crease Avenue. But one aspect appears certain: the house – a 1950s bungalow on a narrow lot – suffered considerable damage. Wood said he estimates damages around $400,000.

The fire started at around 3:30 a.m. Saanich fire crews responded with 18 crews and six vehicles, said Wood. “We got to the fire quickly,” he said.

The four residents woke up to smoke in their home, but managed to escape quickly, said Wood. None suffered any injuries and received assistance from local emergency services.

Several neighbours of the four residents spent Monday morning inspecting the damaged house cordoned off behind yellow top tape guarded by a Saanich Police car.

Tina Tulloch was among them.

“I’m just blown away by how efficient or fire department was,” said Tulloch, who witnessed the fire.

As firefighters knocked the fire and protected surrounding homes, police closed down the nearby Galloping Goose Regional Trail between Harriet Road and Tillicum Road. Several area roads also remained close for a couple of hours, but have since reopened.