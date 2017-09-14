Saanich gets second look at byelection candidates

The second forum for the up-coming municipal byelection held Thursday night at a local church could have easily turned into a case of deja vu all over again. Thankfully, it had a different dynamic.

Sharing the stage at the Church of the Nazarene, Nathalie Chambers, Keith Davidoff, Michael Geoghegan, Karen Harper, Marsha Henderson, Rebecca Mersereau, Shawn Newby, Art Pollard, Ned Taylor and Robert Wickson answered familiar questions about affordable housing, fiscal accountability, amalgamtion, regional transportation, food security, and the eventual fate of the Environmental Development Permit Area (EDPA) bylaw among other issues.

But if their answers and rehearsed lines sounded equally familiar, the evening had a different feel as at least four members of the current council — Coun. Susan Brice, Coun. Fred Haynes, Coun. Colin Plant and Coun. Leif Wergeland — watched from among the 300 people, who filled the church pews for the debate that candidates themselves had organized following an initiative by Rebecca Mersereau.

Whether intentional or not, several candidates upped their criticism of the current council, compared to Tuesday’s debate. Geoghegan doubled down on his populist rhetoric when he offered himself as the clearest alternative to the current council in promising to end the “Saanich Shenanigans.” He was especially critical of news that Saanich paid its retiring police chief Bob Downie a severance of nearly $380,000, then rehired him for two years, with annual salary of more than $220,000. Geoghegan openly spoke of “corruption” and promised to clean house.

Others candidates also took shots at council, albeit with a different tone. Several criticized Saanich’s perceived slowness in dealing with development applications, while others attacked council’s decision-making around the EDPA. Others accused council members of failing to work with each other in promising to bring a more open, collaborative approach to their job of councillor, if elected on Sept. 23.

Perhaps the line of the evening went to Mersereau herself. Alluding to various controversies without directly mentioning them, she said that Saanich’s reputation has taken a hit during recent years.

“Fortunately, we have Nanaimo to take the heat,” she said, drawing laughter.

Updates to follow.