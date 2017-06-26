Saanich home invasion suspect armed and dangerous

The identified suspect is 31 year old Christopher Corey Wilson of North Saanich. Wilson is described as a white man, 5’8” tall, 179 lbs, with short red hair and blue eyes. Submitted

Saanich Police say the suspect from last week’s home invasion in the 4700 block of Rosehill Road should be considered armed and dangerous.

Christopher Corey Wilson, 31, of North Saanich is described as a white male, five-foot-eight, 179 pounds, with short red hair and blue eyes.

“Wilson should be considered armed and dangerous,” Sgt. Jereme Leslie said. “If you see Christopher Corey Wilson call 9-1-1 immediately or if you have any information of his whereabouts call Saanich Police at 250-475-4321.”

Two men were inside the residence on June 21 when two men forced their way into the home at about 11 a.m.

“The two suspects were each carrying a firearm and demanded money and property from the victims,” Leslie said. “One of the victims, a 36-year-old man from Saanich, received an injury from being struck in the head with a firearm by one of the suspects.”

The injured victim was treated at hospital and released. The other victim, a 33-year-old Saanich man, was unharmed.

After the suspects left the home Saanich Police were contacted. The detectives who identified Wilson are still attempting to identify the other male involved in the home invasion.

Saanich Police have an arrest warrant for Wilson for two counts of robbery, one count of break and enter, two counts of using a firearm/imitation firearm during the commission of an offence, one count of assault with a weapon and one count of forcible confinement.

Anyone with information on Wilson is asked to call Saanich Police at 250-475-4321 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

