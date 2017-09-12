Saanich hopes to tone down printing costs

Saanich has approved a contract that could see the municipality spend more than $200,000 on toner cartridges for photocopiers and scanners. Google

Council Monday approved an agreement that could see Saanich spend more than $200,000 over three years for toner cartridges. Staff however also promised to search for future savings.

“I’m somewhat concerned about the number, but I am looking forward to the future analysis of how we can reduce our paper costs and our printing costs,” said Mayor Atwell during Monday’s regular council meeting.

Council had to approve the agreement under a policy that requires council’s approval for contracts over $200,000. Laura Ciarniello, corporate services director, estimates Saanich spends around $75,800 before GST for toner cartridges.

Saanich awarded the request for proposal to Printers Plus on a “as and when requested” basis for various makes and models of printers at multiple working locations as part of a bulk purchase designed to cut costs. The original agreement was for one year, starting on April 1, 2017, and includes two options to extend it for additional one-year periods.

“Given the future extensions, there is a possibility that the total goods provided under this agreement will exceed the $200,000 threshold,” she said in a memo to council.

Saanich has about 140 printers and photocopiers located through the municipality. Ciarniello told council that staff will be looking at ways to reduce the number of copiers and printers, as well as other measures that promise to reduce the need for toner.