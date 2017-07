Saanich Fire to sending four firefighters, one engine to fight B.C. Wildfires

Saanich Fire Department is joining the B.C. wildfire fight, sending four firefighters and one engine to Williams Lake today.

Wildfires surged in the last week and continue to plague B.C., particularly in the interior.

“A plan is in place to ensure there will be no impact to Saanich Fire’s ability to provide continuous, high quality service,” said Deputy Fire Chief, Dan Wood.

Story to come.