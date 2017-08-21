Saanich man attacked with his own bike

Central Saanich police are treating the attack as a mental health case and are contemplating charges.

A cyclist was attacked while riding his bike on Lochside Trail last week (Flickr/John Luton)

A 54-year-old Saanich resident is recovering at home after a man attacked him with his own bike.

The man was riding on Lochside Trail Tuesday afternoon last week when a man attacked him.

Sgt. Greg Johnson of Central Saanich Police said the attacker then used the bike of the victim to beat him, breaking several bones. Two trailing riders interrupted the attack, said Johnson.

The Saanich man is expected to recover, said Johnson. “I don’t think it’s a long term injury,” he said.

While police have identified the attacker, they are withholding details, said Johnson.

“We are contemplating charges, but they have not been sworn yet,” he said.

Police are currently treating the case as a mental health case.