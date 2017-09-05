Saanich may spend over $200,000 on toner

Saanich may end up paying more $200,000 for toner cartridges.

Staff are asking staff to approve an agreement with Printers Plus “which may exceed the $200,000 threshold as a result of possible contract extensions.”

Saanich awarded the request for proposal to Printers Plus on a “as and when requested” basis for various makes and models of printers at multiple working locations. The original agreement was for one year, starting on April 1, 2017, and includes two options to extend it for additional one-year periods.

“Given the future extensions, there is a possibility that that the total goods provided under this agreement will exceed the $200,000 threshold,” said Laura Ciarniello, corporate services director in a memo to council.

Saanich has about 140 printers and photocopers located through the municipality and estimated annual expenditures on cartridges is around $75,800 before G.S.T.

Under Saanich’s policy, contracts over $200,000 require council’s approval.

Council will consider the request at its next meeting Sept. 11.