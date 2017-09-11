Saanich Police arrest Victoria man for dangerous driving

Saanich Police arrested a 23-year-old Victoria man for dangerous driving after a single vehicle collision at the intersection of Tattersall Avenue and Quadra Street.

The incident happened just after midnight Sunday. A Saanich police officer was about to turn north onto Quadra Street in his vehicle, when he noticed a vehicle north bound on Quadra Street approaching the intersection at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle appeared to break hard, mounted the sidewalk, flipped onto its roof and came to rest in some bushes in front of a home in the 3500 block of Quadra Street. The officer immediately attended to the driver, who was the lone occupant. Both the Saanich Fire Department and B.C. Ambulance Service attended to driver, who received treatment for minor injuries at a local hospital.

The driver has a first court appearance at the end of October.