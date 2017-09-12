Saanich Police Chief to retire July 2019

Saanich will have a new police chief in two years.

Chief Constable Robert Downie announced Tuesday that he plans to retire at the end of July 2019.

Downie has spent his entire 35 years in law enforcement with the Saanich Police Department.

Mayor Richard Atwell praised Downie for his dedication. “Today, we are particularly thankful to Chief Downie for his commitment to stay on the job and to help ensure a smooth transition through to the hiring of a new chief,” he said.

A two-year-agreement will see Downie stay on until July 31, 2017 with a fixed annual salary of $222,711 plus benefits, vacation and other items.