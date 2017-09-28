Saanich Police search for missing man

Saanich Police are asking for assistance from the public to help locate a man who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Robert (Bobby) Hamilton was last seen on Sept. 16, leaving the Seven Oaks Mental Health Facility located in the 4500 block of Blenkinsop Road in Saanich.

Hamilton is described as a 30-year-old Caucasian man, five-foot-nine, 180 pounds, with a tribal tattoo on his right forearm, as well as a hockey/flag tattoo on his left upper arm. He was last seen wearing a blue coat, blue jeans and brown ball cap.

It’s believed that Hamilton may have been traveling downtown. He is familiar with Victoria and has frequented the downtown core in the past.

Hamilton is ill and requires medical treatment as without the treatment he may become violent. Anyone who has seen Hamilton or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Saanich Police. Residents are advised not to approach Hamilton, due to his possible violent behaviour, and to call police instead.