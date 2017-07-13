Saanich Police seek missing man

Saanich Police are seeking the public’s help in locating Aaron Goff.

Saanich Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who has not been seen since July 3.

Aaron Goff, 24, who currently resides in Saanich, is described as five-foot-10, 140 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say Goff is ill and requires medical treatment without, which he may become violent.

“Police are hoping to locate Goff to ensure his safety and the safety of others,” said Const. Damian Kowalewich, who adds the public is asked not to approach Goff but to contact police at 250-475-4321.