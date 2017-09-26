Saanich Police seek missing woman

Cynthia Marley was last seen at around 1 p.m. on Sept. 26. Marley left her home in the 4000 block of Magdelin Street in Saanich.

Saanich Police are asking the public’s assistance in locating a 79-year-old woman who suffers from dementia.

Cynthia Marley was last seen at around 1 p.m. on Sept. 26. Marley left her home in the 4000 block of Magdelin Street in Saanich where she lives with her husband. According to her husband, she left in the family vehicle even though she hasn’t driven in years. The vehicle is described as a brown 2003 Mazda MPV with B.C. licence plate TCX012. It’s unknown where she is travelling to.

Marley is described as a Caucasian woman, with short grey hair, glasses, about five-foot-six, 135 pounds, and last seen wearing a blue top, black pants, blue slip-on shoes and carrying a black purse.

Anyone who has seen Marley or this vehicle is asked to contact Saanich Police at 250-475-4321.