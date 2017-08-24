Saanich Police seek suspect in licence plate theft

Police are hoping the public can identify this suspect in the theft of a licence plate from a vehicle in Saanich. (Photo submitted)

Crime Stoppers and Saanich Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect in the theft of licence plates.

A female was captured on video surveillance stealing licence plates from a vehicle. She arrived and left the scene in the dark coloured vehicle shown in the photos.

Anyone with information on the female shown in the photos or the vehicle she was travelling in is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.