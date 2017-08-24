Saanich to hear from candidates Sept. 12

Organizers are hoping for a good crowd next month for what could well be the one and only opportunity for Saanich residents to hear from the 10 candidates running to fill the open seat on council.

While organizers are still working on the format, they confident that all 10 candidates will be on stage Sept. 12 at St. Aidan’s United Church. Nine out of 10 have so far confirmed, but organizers are anticipating that all will participate.

The forum matters because it will give citizens a chance to see one of their future representatives in the flesh, said John Schmuck, spokesperson for the organizing committee, which consists out of representatives from five community association. “The most important is to see how these people present their views and get a picture of who they are,” he said.

While the byelection might not be as important as a general election, it’s still important, because the winning candidate, will sit on council for a year and matter as much as any of the other councillors, said Caleb Horn, vice-president of the Camosun Community Association, adding many are likely planning to run again in 2018.

“I can’t speak for the other community associations, but our goal at the [Camosun Community Association] is to raise awareness about the upcoming [byelection] and provide an opportunity for voters to find out more about the candidates,” he said.

It may be the only opportunity to do so. As of this writing, neither Schmuck nor Horn are aware of any other scheduled forums.

Quadra Cedar Hill Community Association, Mount Tolmie Community Association, Camosun Community Association, Cadboro Bay Residents Association and Gordon Head Residents’ Associations are co-organizing the evening, which will open with a meet-and-greet from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The actual debate will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Deborah Curran, acting executive director of the Environmental Law Centre at the University of Victoria, will moderate.

Schmuck said organizers could not be more thrilled to have Curran as moderator for the two-hour debate because she will keep the focus on the candidates. “We make to make sure candidates have an opportunity to present themselves,” said Schmuck.

Nathalie Chambers, Keith Davidoff, Michael Geoghegan, Karen Harper, Marsha Henderson, Rebecca Mersereau, Shawn Newby, Art Pollard, Ned Taylor and Rob Wickson are running for the seat that has been open since the death of Vic Derman in March 2017.

Advance voting will take place on Sept. 13 and Sept. 18 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Saanich Municipal Hall.

General voting will take place on Sept. 23 at four locations: Cedar Hill Recreation Centre, Gordon Head Recreation Centre, G.R. Pearkes Recreation Centre and Saanich Commonwealth Place.